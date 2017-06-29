Arenado, Blackmon on the verge of an All-Star start

USA TODAY Sports/Getty Images (Photo: USA TODAY Sports/Getty Images)

Two of Colorado's own, four-time Golden Glove winner and two-time Silver Slugger winner Nolan Arenado, as well as last year's Silver Slugger winner Charlie Blackmon, are in the second spot of their respective positions to start the 2017 MLB All-Star game.

D.J. LeMahieu is in third a ways away from Javier Baez and Daniel Murphy, but hey, he's still up there. Plus, despite his uncharacteristic play this season, three-time Golden Glove winner and two-time Silver Slugger winner, Carlos Gonzalez stands in the No. 15 spot.



Arenado, LeMahieu, and Blackmon have three of the top batting averages for the Colorado Rockies. They each have over 300 at-bats this season and are above or hovering around a .300 batting average (Arenado .294, LeMahieu .302, Blackmon .314).

Not to mention Arenado is making one amazing play after the next in the infield.

The voting for the MLB All-Star positions ends tonight at 11:59pm ET so get your votes in now to send them to the top!

National League third base

1. Kris Bryant - Cubs - 1,978,692

2. Nolan Arenado - Rockies - 1, 920,610

3. Justin Turner - Dodgers - 1,075,524

4. Anthony Rendon - Nationals - 779,468

5. Jake Lamb - Diamondbacks - 726,560



National League second base



1. Daniel Murphy - Nationals - 3,057,360

2. Javier Baez - Cubs - 1,654,829

3. DJ LeMahieu - Rockies - 621,188

4. Brandon Phillips - Braves - 475,916

5. Logan Forsythe - Dodgers - 393,238



National League outfield



1. Bryce Harper - Nationals - 3,617,444

2. Charlie Blackmon - Rockies - 3,115,730

3. Marcell Ozuna - Marlins - 1,270,464

4. Jason Heyward - Cubs - 1,241,194

5. Ben Zobrist - Cubs - 1,122,946

6. Giancario Stanton - Marlins - 1,069,313

7. Matt Kemp - Braves - 1,058,050

8. Kyle Schwarber - Cubs - 949,780

9. Yoenis Cespedes - Mets - 785,178

10. Adam Duvall - Reds - 664,379

11. Dexter Fowler - Cardinals - 631,395

12. Yasiel Puig - Dodgers - 626,565

13. Jay Bruce - Mets - 561,984

14. Jayson Werth - Nationals - 540,609

15. Carlos Gonzalez - Rockies - 518,241

