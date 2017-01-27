Aspen hosts 2017 Winter X Games

Henrik Harlaut of Sweden competes in the Men's Ski Slopestyle Qualifier during X Games Aspen 2017 at Buttermilk Mountain on January 26, 2017 in Aspen, Colorado. / AFP / Jason Connolly (Photo credit should read JASON CONNOLLY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JASON CONNOLLY, This content is subject to copyright.)

ASPEN--It's that time of year again, where the quality of skiing and snowboarding goes up quite significantly in Aspen, Co.

Instead of just the amateurs, some of the best winter sport athletes in the world are showing off their acrobatics in the Colorado mountains for the 2017 Winter X Games.

Through two days of the games, there have already been some big surprises.

Snowboarding legend Shaun White had his worst finish at the X Games since 2000.

On the snowboard SuperPipe, White finished eleventh out of twelve competitors. Scotty James won the event.

As of Friday night, gold medals have been awarded to seven competitors: James (Snowboard SuperPipe), Mike Shultz (Snowmobile Snocross Adaptive), Petter Narsa (Snocross), Hailey Langland (Women's Snowboard Big Air), Brock Hoyer (Snow Bikecross), Marie Martinod (Women's Ski SuperPipe) and Aaron Blunck (Men's Ski SuperPipe).

