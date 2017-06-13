Avalanche announce 2017-18 preseason schedule

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 11: A general view of the arena during a game between the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche at Pepsi Center on November 11, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Edmonds, 2016 Getty Images)

The Colorado Avalanche begin their 2017-18 preseason with the newest addition to the National Hockey League, the Las Vegas Knights.

Three of their six exhibition games will be played on home ice at the Pepsi Center, including one against Minnesota, Dallas and Las Vegas.

Here is the full six-game preseason schedule.

Colorado Avalanche 2017-18 Preseason Schedule Day Date Opponent Time (MT) Location Tuesday Sept. 19 Las Vegas 7:00 p.m. Denver (Pepsi Center) Thursday Sept. 21 Dallas 7:00 p.m. Denver (Pepsi Center) Saturday Sept. 23 at Minnesota 4:00 p.m. St. Paul (Xcel Energy Center) Sunday Sept. 24 Minnesota 5:00 p.m. Denver (Pepsi Center) Monday Sept. 25 at Dallas 6:30 p.m. Dallas (American Airlines Center) Thursday Sept. 28 at Las Vegas 8:00 p.m. Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)

