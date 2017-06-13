Avalanche announce 2017-18 preseason schedule

The Colorado Avalanche begin their 2017-18 preseason with the newest addition to the National Hockey League, the Las Vegas Knights.
Three of their six exhibition games will be played on home ice at the Pepsi Center, including one against Minnesota, Dallas and Las Vegas.
Here is the full six-game preseason schedule.
|Colorado Avalanche 2017-18 Preseason Schedule
|Day
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|Location
|Tuesday
|Sept. 19
|Las Vegas
|7:00 p.m.
|Denver (Pepsi Center)
|Thursday
|Sept. 21
|Dallas
|7:00 p.m.
|Denver (Pepsi Center)
|Saturday
|Sept. 23
|at Minnesota
|4:00 p.m.
|St. Paul (Xcel Energy Center)
|Sunday
|Sept. 24
|Minnesota
|5:00 p.m.
|Denver (Pepsi Center)
|Monday
|Sept. 25
|at Dallas
|6:30 p.m.
|Dallas (American Airlines Center)
|Thursday
|Sept. 28
|at Las Vegas
|8:00 p.m.
|Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs