Avalanche announce 2017-18 preseason schedule

Jeremy Chavez, KUSA 12:15 PM. MDT June 13, 2017

The Colorado Avalanche begin their 2017-18 preseason with the newest addition to the National Hockey League, the Las Vegas Knights. 

Three of their six exhibition games will be played on home ice at the Pepsi Center, including one against Minnesota, Dallas and Las Vegas. 

Here is the full six-game preseason schedule. 

Colorado Avalanche 2017-18 Preseason Schedule
Day  Date Opponent Time (MT) Location
Tuesday Sept. 19 Las Vegas 7:00 p.m.  Denver (Pepsi Center)
Thursday  Sept. 21 Dallas 7:00 p.m.  Denver (Pepsi Center)
Saturday Sept. 23 at Minnesota 4:00 p.m.  St. Paul (Xcel Energy Center)
Sunday Sept. 24 Minnesota 5:00 p.m.  Denver (Pepsi Center)
Monday  Sept. 25 at Dallas 6:30 p.m.  Dallas (American Airlines Center)
Thursday  Sept. 28 at Las Vegas 8:00 p.m.  Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)

 

