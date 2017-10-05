Avalanche begin new season Thursday night

KUSA - Avalanche fans, rejoice!
Hockey is back and the Colorado Avalanche begin their 2017-18 season Thursday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
The puck drops tonight at 5 p.m. mountain time.
Looking to bounce back from a 22-56-4 season last year, the Avalanche begin their season with three road games, playing in New Jersey on Saturday and Boston on Monday.
The Avs' home opener is Wednesday, October 11.
