Avalanche begin new season Thursday night

(Photo: Ethan Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - Avalanche fans, rejoice!

Hockey is back and the Colorado Avalanche begin their 2017-18 season Thursday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

The puck drops tonight at 5 p.m. mountain time.

Looking to bounce back from a 22-56-4 season last year, the Avalanche begin their season with three road games, playing in New Jersey on Saturday and Boston on Monday.

The Avs' home opener is Wednesday, October 11.

