KUSA
Close

Avalanche begin new season Thursday night

Alexander Kirk, KUSA 12:10 PM. MDT October 05, 2017

KUSA - Avalanche fans, rejoice! 

Hockey is back and the Colorado Avalanche begin their 2017-18 season Thursday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. 

The puck drops tonight at 5 p.m. mountain time. 

Looking to bounce back from a 22-56-4 season last year, the Avalanche begin their season with three road games, playing in New Jersey on Saturday and Boston on Monday. 

The Avs' home opener is Wednesday, October 11.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories