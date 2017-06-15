KUSA
Avalanche buy out remainder of Francois Beauchemin's contract

Jeremy Chavez, KUSA 11:46 AM. MDT June 15, 2017

The Expansion Draft nearing next week, the Avalanche decided to buy out the remaining year of veteran defenseman, Francois Beauchemin's contract at a cap hit of $4.5 million to free up a protection spot. 

The NHL Expansion Draft requires all players with no-movement clauses in their contract to protect that player from the Las Vegas Knights who will select a player from each team on Wednesday next week. 

Team's are allowed to either protect seven forwards, three defenseman and one goaltender, or eight skaters (forwards/defenseman) and one goaltender. 

Therefore because Beauchemin didn't waive his no-movement clause in his contract and the Avalanche don't wish to protect the 37-year-old defenseman, they have bought out the remaining year on his three-year contract of $1.5 million in order to protect a younger player on the roster. 

Beauchemin played in 81 games last season, had five goals, 13 assists, and a -14 plus/minus. The veteran player won a Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007. 

He leaves the Avalanche with a career total of 271 points (73 goals/198 assists) in 836 NHL games. 

 

