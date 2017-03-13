Avalanche can't score in 1-0 loss to Coyotes

Matt Kartozian - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matt Kartozian - USA TODAY Sports)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Mike Smith set a franchise record with his 22nd shutout, making 22 saves to back Brendan Perlini's goal and help the Arizona Coyotes beat the Colorado Avalanche 1-0 on Monday night.

Perlini scored early in the second period and Smith made it stand, even through a flurry of activity in front of his own net in the final minute.

Calvin Pickard stopped 34 shots for Colorado, but the Avalanche were shut out for the 12th time this season.

Smith got his third shutout this season and the 33rd of his career, including five with Dallas and six with Tampa Bay.

The Coyotes started without captain Shane Doan, who appeared to be shaken up in a collision during warmups with teammate Jakob Chychrun. Radim Vrbata took Doan's place on the third line until late in the first period, when Doan returned.

