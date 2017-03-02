Avalanche couldn't find equalizer in 2-1 loss to Senators

Marc DesRosiers - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Marc DesRosiers - USA TODAY Sports)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) - Alex Burrows scored twice in his debut with the Ottawa Senators and led his new club to a 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

Burrows was traded by the Vancouver Canucks to Ottawa on Monday for prospect Jonathan Dahlen. Burrows had played his previous 822 games with the Canucks.

Mike Hoffman had two assists for the Senators, while Craig Anderson had a relatively quiet night needing to make only 22 saves.

He did make a great right-pad stop on John Mitchell, who was alone in tight on Anderson early in the third period.

Rene Bourque scored for the Avalanche, who were kept in the game with a strong performance from Calvin Pickard who made 40 saves.

(© 2017 KUSA)