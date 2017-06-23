Avalanche draft Defenseman Cale Makar with No. 4 overall pick

June 23, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Cale Makar poses for photos after being selected as the number four overall pick to the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Banks, David Banks)

KUSA - While a lot of the talk coming in was about taking the "best player available", the NHL Draft also helped the Colorado Avalanche address a big need: defense.

With the No. 4 overall pick Friday night, the Avs selected 18-year-old Cale Makar Friday.

The 5'11" defenseman was named the MVP of the Canadian Junior Hockey league in 2016-17.

Soon, he'll be tasked with trying to turn around an Avalanche defense that gave up more goals than any other team in the NHL last season.

Makar comes from the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, where his 75 points led all defenseman.

He also helped his team win its second straight AJHL championship, and was named playoff MVP in the process.

