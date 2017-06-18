KUSA
Avalanche expose Pickard in Expansion Draft

Jeremy Chavez, KUSA 3:45 PM. MDT June 18, 2017

The list of protected players from 30 NHL teams is in and the Colorado Avalanche have decided to protect seven forwards, three defenseman and one goaltender.

The surprising choices were not to protect last year's starting goalie Calvin Pickard, rookie scorer Mikhail Grigorenko and maybe even veteran forward John Mitchell; otherwise, the team very much adhered to the status quo. 

Pickard was the leading goaltender for team Canada in the 2017 Men's IIHF World Championships with 167 saves, a 1.49 goals-against average and 93.82 save percentage after seven games. Canada won silver after a 2-1 loss to Sweden in the gold medal game. 

As many would have guessed the Colorado Avalanche protected big names like: Matt Duchene, Gabriel Landskog, Nathan MacKinnon, Tyson Barrie and Erik Johnson.

The Avs also chose to protect Sven Andrighetto who was most recently traded to the Avalanche by the Montreal Canadians on March 1 and Rocco Grimaldi. Grimaldi only played in four NHL games for the Avalanche last year but put up 31 goals and 24 assists in 72 games for Avs AHL affiliate the San Antonio Rampage. 

Now the Las Vegas Golden Knights are on the clock as they select their team for the 2017 Expansion Draft. We will figure out what player will the leave Colorado on Wednesday evening. 

Colorado Avalanche Expansion Draft list
Protected players
Sven Andrighetto Forward
Blake Comeau Forward
Matt Duchene Forward
Rocco Grimaldi Forward
Gabriel Landeskog Forward
Nathan MacKinnon Forward
Matt Nieto Forward
Tyson Barrie Defense
Erik Johnson  Defense
Nikita Zadorov Defense
Semyon Varlamov Goaltender
Available players
Troy Bourke Forward
Gabriel Bourque Forward
Rene Bourque Forward
Joe Colborne Forward
Turner Elson Forward
Felix Girard Forward
Mikhail Grigorenko Forward
Samuel Henley Forward
John Mitchell Forward
Jim O'Brien Forward
Brendan Ranford Forward
Mike Sislo Forward
Carl Soderberg Forward
Mark Barberio Defense
Mat Clark Defense
Eric Gelinas Defense
Cody Galoubef Defense
Duncan Siemens Defense
Fedor Tyutin Defense
Patrick Wiercioch Defense
Joe Cannata Goaltender
Calvin Pickard Goaltender
Jeremy Smith Goaltender

For the entire NHL Expansion Draft list click here

© 2017 KUSA-TV


