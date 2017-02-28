Avalanche get shut out in Philadelphia

Feb 28, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Colorado Avalanche goalie Jeremy Smith (40) takes a drink during a break against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Eric Hartline, Eric Hartline)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Wayne Simmonds scored a pair of first-period goals, Steve Mason made 32 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped out of an offensive funk with a 4-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night.

Jakub Voracek and Jordan Weal also scored for the Flyers, who won for just the third time in their past 10. Philadelphia had just eight goals in those seven losses.

Mason returned to the net after serving as the backup for Michal Neuvirth for the past seven games and earned his second shutout of the season and 32nd of his career.

The NHL-worst Avalanche lost their 18th in the past 22 games to drop to 17-41-3.

Claude Giroux added two assists for the Flyers, who began the day six points out of a playoff spot.

