Avalanche minor league affiliate, the Colorado Eagles, are on a tear

The Colorado Avalanche can't seem to find their stride this season. However, their minor league affiliate, the Colorado Eagles in Loveland, Colo., have a commanding presence in the East Coast Hockey League.



Sunday the Eagles notched their twelfth consecutive win to remain atop the Mountain Division and hold the second most points in the league. So far, they're 35-14-4 this season and only trail the first place team--the Toledo Walleye--by a single point.

Since joining the league in 2012, the Eagles have yet to tally such an impressive streak. With their 4-1 win against the Alaska Aces Sunday, the team tied it's second-longest win streak since the 2004-05 season, when the club was a member of the Central Hockey League. That same year, their 12-game win streak lead to the club's first CHL Championship.



Could the Eagles possibly win their first Kelly Cup--awarded to the winner of the ECHL champion?

he Eagles have a strong foothold in the season so far, and in the post season coming in April.

They hold the best power play in the league with 57 goals and a 25.1 percent success rate, a solid goaltender in Clarke Saunders and two players who are leading the league in points.

Pierro-Zabotel has the second highest points in the league with 19 goals and 46 assists so far this season, and teammate Matt Garbowsky has the fourth highest point total in the league with 29 goals and 32 assists.

Eagles goaltender Clarke Saunders has a 2.45 goals-against average in 30 games and 22 wins this season.

The Eagles return home from their three game road trip and take on the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday Feb. 22 at the Budweiser Events Center.

