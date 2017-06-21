Avalanche scheduled to host Boston Bruins in 2017-18 home opener

Nov 13, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog & Mikko Rantanen watch as a empty net goal is scored by Boston Bruins center Dominic Moore in the 3rd period at Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

KUSA - The entire schedule won't be released until Thursday afternoon, but pieces of the Avalanche's 2017-18 season are starting to come together.

Wednesday, the NHL announced that the Avs will face off against the Boston Bruins in their first home game of the season on Oct. 11.

It's the first game taking place at the Pepsi Center, but it won't be the first time fans will see Colorado lace up the skates in the regular season.

The Avalanche will start the year on the road at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers six days prior, on Thursday, Oct. 5.

It's just the third time the Avs will have started the season on the road in the last 12 years.

The full schedule will be released Thursday at 1 p.m. MT, and single-game tickets will go on sale shortly after.

For now, Avalanche fans will have to wait and see which of their players will be taken by the Las Vegas Knights in the NHL's expansion draft Wednesday night.

