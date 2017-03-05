Avalanche scoreless in loss to Blues

Rich Gagnon/Getty Images (Photo: Rich Gagnon/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

DENVER - Avalanche unable to shake their losing nature on Sunday evening as they fall to the St. Louis Blues 3-0 to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Blues dropped five games in a row before their match up against the struggling Avalanche; but what better game to snap a losing streak than one against the last team in the NHL.

Blues tallied two goals early, one from former Av's forward Paul Statsny and another from Kyle Brodziak off a turnover in front of the net a little over five minutes into the game.

Down 2-0 heading into the second period, Blues' Patrik Berglund netted the third and final goal of the night midway through the second period.

Avalanche goaltender Jeremy Smith made 22 saves, while Blues' goaltender Jake Allen shut out the Av's with 27 saves.

Avalanche have now dropped four in a row and will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, March 7.

