Avalanche sign Bourque, Girard and Siemens to one-year contracts

GettyImages/USA TODAY Sports (Photo: GettyImages/USA TODAY Sports)

The Colorado Avalanche signed three more players from last season's campaign to one-year contracts for the 2017-18 season.

Forwards Gabriel Bourque, Felix Girard and defenseman Duncan Siemens all inked deals to join the Avalanche for another year, although all are still somewhat unproven in the NHL.

Bourque played in six contests for Colorado last year with no points (0g/0a) and played in 61 games for the club's AHL minor league affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. There he tallied 10 goals and an AHL career-high 23 assists.

Originally selected by the Nashville Predators in the fifth round (132nd overall) in the 2009 NHL Draft, the 5-foot-10, 206-pound left wing has accumulated 78 points (31g/47a) in 248 NHL contests. 242 of those were played with the Predators. He has also racked up 97 points (37g/60a) in 183 AHL games with both the Milwaukee Admirals and the San Antonio Rampage.

Felix Girard was acquired by the Avalanche on Jan. 13, 2017 and accumulated 20 points (7g/13a) in 38 games with the Rampage, after previously recording eight points (3g/5a) in 35 contests with the Milwaukee Admirals. The 23-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut after three seasons in the AHL.

The minor-league center was traded to the Avalanche in exchange for the longest-tenured Avs player at the time--Cody McLeod--in early January of this year.

On the back end, 23-year-old Duncan Siemens is yet another player who spent most of his time in the minor-leagues last year with the Rampage. He tallied seven points (2g/5a) in 73 games all last year and finished the season about even in the plus/minus column (+1).

The Avalanche's second pick (first round, 11th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, has played in four games with Colorado without a point. Siemens has shown that he isn't one to produce offensively as a defenseman for the Avs; however, he may be helpful in the zone that matters most on defense.

The Avalanche signed these three hopefuls in their mid-20's, hoping they'd play a fill-in role on the third and fourth lines within the next season or two.

Each has yet to make a substantial impact in the NHL, but hey, they're only signed to one-year contracts.

