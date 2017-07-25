Avalanche sign Matt Nieto to a one-year contract

Matt Nieto #83 of the Colorado Avalanche skates against the New York Islanders at the Barclays Center on February 12, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Islanders defeated the Avalanche 5-1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo: Bruce Bennett, 2017 Getty Images)

Matt Nieto will remain with the Colorado Avalanche for at least one more season after signing a one-year, $1 million deal for the 2017-18 season.

At 24 years of age, Nieto has played in 264 NHL contests since the 2013-14 season. The 5-foot-11, 190 pound winger posted 11 points (7g, 4a) for Colorado in 43 games last season.

"Matt brought speed and offensive depth to our team in the second half of last season," Avalanche Executive Vice President/General Manager Joe Sakic said. "He brings energy to our lineup, and we look forward to having him under contract for 2017-18."

His energy was a great asset on the third and fourth line once he joined the Avalanche last season, probably because he had joined Colorado still hopeful.

He left the San Jose Sharks -- who he had spent his previous 3 1/2 seasons with -- who were 23-15 at the time Nieto was claimed off waivers on January 5 of last year.

Colorado's first contest will begin on the road at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers on October 5.

