Avalanche snag a win at home vs Red Wings 3-1

Ron Chenoy - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy - USA TODAY Sports)

DENVER - Call this one their 20th win of the season.

The Avalanche reach 20 wins after defeating another struggling NHL team the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Wednesday night at home in the Pepsi Center.

Colorado dropped a goal to the Red Wings a little over five minutes into the game, making this one seem like the same old song and dance from the struggling Av's.

However with the help of a rowdy crowd in a rivalry game, Colorado crawled back into a season highlight win.

Avalanche tie the game in the second period off a rebound goal from Matt Duchene about midway through the period for his 16th goal of the season. He now leads the team in goals just ahead of Gabriel Landeskog with 15.

The true hero for the Av's came in the form of J.T. Compher with his first NHL goal of his career and the game-winner. Compher has played in eight games for the Avalanche and gets his first tally on a shot to the blocker side in the slot against Jimmy Howard.

Just after, still in the third, Carl Soderberg sealed the deal netting his sixth goal of the year to help the Avalanche take this one 3-1 for the home crowd.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard had a great game with 27 saves on the night for Colorado.

Avalanche face the Red Wings again on the road Saturday, March 18th.

