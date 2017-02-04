Avalanche snap nine-game losing streak against the Winnepeg Jets at home

Feb 4, 2017; Denver, CO; Colorado Avalanche right wing Jarome Iginla (12) celebrates a goal in the first period against the Winnipeg Jets at the Pepsi Center. (Photo: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

The Colorado Avalanche snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 5-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon.

Forward, Jarome Iginla had a goal and an assist, while new guy Matt Nieto scored twice including an empty-netter to bring the final score 5-2.

Defenseman Nikita Zadorov had a physical game with three big hits for the Avalanche, including one against Jets assistant captain, Mark Scheifele, for a five-minute major penalty in the third.

Matt Duchene added three assists and Nathan MacKinnon and Carl Soderberg also scored to help give the Avs the win.

Colorado is now 5-24-2 in its last 31 games and will play the Canadiens at home on February 7th.

Adam Lowry had both goals for the Jets, who had won three in a row prior to their match up with the Avalanche.

