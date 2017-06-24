Avalanche take Defenseman Conor Timmins, 5 other players on Day 2 of NHL Draft

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 24: Conor Timmins poses for a portrait after being selected 32nd overall by the Colorado Avalanche during the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center on June 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Photo: Stacy Revere, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - Seven new faces in the organization will look to someday help take the Colorado Avalanche back to their days of winning Stanley Cups and away from the disaster year that was 2016-17.

After selecting Defenseman Cale Makar on night one, the Avs continued their theme of fixing the defense at the start of day two.

In the second round, Colorado selected Defenseman Conor Timmins with the 32nd overall pick.

Timmins comes from the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the OHL, where he finished the season with 61 points--fourth in the league at his position.

With no picks in the third round, the Avs started the 4th round by taking their youngest selection of this year's draft class. Nick Henry--a forward who turns 18 this July--tallied 82 points this past season with the Regina Pats of the WHL.

While the two guys taken ahead of him will look to someday turn around an Avalanche defense that gave up more goals than any other team in the NHL last year, Henry will aim to eventually rejuvenate an offense that finished dead last in goals scored in 2016-17.

The Avs rounded out the draft by selecting a goalie, a center, a left wing and one more defenseman for good measure.

Below is the entire list of Colorado Avalanche draft picks.

Colorado Avalanche 2017 NHL Draft Selections

Round 1) Cale Makar, Defenseman (AJHL's Brooks Bandits)

Round 2) Conor Timmins, Defenseman (OHL's Sault Ste. Marie)

Round 4) Nick Henry, Right Wing (WHL's Regina Pats)

Round 4) Petr Kvaca, Goalie (Czech Republic)

Round 5) Igor Shvyrev, Center (Russia)

Round 6) Denis Smirnov, Left Wing (Penn State)

Round 7) Nick Leivermann, Defenseman (USHS Eden Prairie)

© 2017 KUSA-TV