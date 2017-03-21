Avalanche tie team record for most losses in a season losing to Blues 4-2

Ron Chenoy - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy - USA TODAY Sports)

DENVER - The Avalanche tie the team record for the most losses in a season (52) after coming up short yet again in a 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

In the 2010-11 season, the Avs had a whomping 52 losses at the end of the season and this year's team reached the team worst with 10 games still left to play.

The team jumped at the start of the game scoring a little over five minutes into the game off a shot from Av's center John Mitchell. They would continue to pour on pressure, peppering Blues goalie Jake Allen.

Allen's scrambling would keep the Avs out of the net for the rest of the first and the period would conclude 1-0.

In the second, Blues' Patrik Berglund scored less than five minutes into the period to tie the game 1-1.

Both the Avs and Blues had nearly an equal amount of chances and shots heading into the third period, Blues 17, Avs 21.

However, the third period began and the Avalanche showed again they have a hard time putting together a full 60 minutes of play. They dropped two back-to-back goals in the third and despite pulling within one on a goal from Mark Barberio. The Blues' empty-netter sealed the 4-2 win with seconds left in the game.

Avs face the Blues 10 days from now and conclude their season with them in early April.

On the bright side, the Avalanche have a long way to go for the franchise loss record. The Quebec Nordiques lost 68 games in an 80 game season in 1989-90.

