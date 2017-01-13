Avalanche trade Cody McLeod to Predators in exchange for Felix Girard

DENVER, CO: Cody McLeod #55 of the Colorado Avalanche and Paul Gaustad #28 of the Nashville Predators engage in a fight at Pepsi Center on March 5, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Predators defeated the Avalanche 5-2. (Photo: (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images))

The Colorado Avalanche announced today that the team has acquired Felix Girard, a center from the Nashville Predators, in exchange for left wing Cody McLeod.

The Avs assigned Girard to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage, following the trade. The 5-foot-11 forward has played 35 games this season for the Milwaukee Admirals, the AHL affiliate for the Predators.

He has three goals and five assists so far in 2016-17 and a total of 12 goals, 26 assists and 143 penalty minutes in 172 games in three seasons with the Admirals spanning from 2014 to 2017.

The Quebec City, Quebec native was drafted in the fourth round, 95th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft out of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League where he played for the Baie-Commeau Drakkar Hockey Club.

McLeod leaves the Avalanche with a goal and 52 penalty minutes in 28 games this season. The 32-year-old has spent his entire career with the Avs as a fourth-line enforcer after signing as a non-drafted free agent in July 2006.

The longest tenured player of the Avalanche (13-26-1) will leave the team (the last team in the NHL standings) for the Predators (19-16-7) who are fourth in the Central Division.

