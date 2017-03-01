Avalanche trade Jarome Iginla to the Kings

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 23: Jarome Iginla #12 of the Colorado Avalanche skates against the Edmonton Oilers at Pepsi Center on November 23, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Oilers defeated the Avalanche 6-3. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Edmonds, 2016 Getty Images)

KUSA-- The Colorado Avalanche announced Wednesday they have traded 39-year-old veteran forward Jarome Iginla to the Los Angeles Kings.

In exchange, LA will be sending the Avs a conditional fourth-round draft pick for the 2018 NHL draft.

While nearing the end of his career, Iginla is widely recognized as one of the game's greats, as he ranks 16th on the NHL's all-time goal-scoring list.

His longevity is another thing that contributes to the forward's legacy, as he is 14th all-time in games played with 1,535.

This season with the Avalanche, Iginla has 18 points--including eight goals.

In about two and a half seasons in Colorado, he had 59 goals and 65 assists.

The trade could be a nice change of scenery for Iginla, who will be leaving the NHL's worst team to join a club fighting for the playoffs in the Western Conference.

