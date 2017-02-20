Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov is out for the season

The Avalanche take another blow in an already struggling season as big-hitter and budding defenseman, Nikita Zadorov, is out for the remainder of the season with a fractured ankle the Colorado Avalanche reported.
UPDATE: Nikita Zadorov (ankle) is out for the remainder of the season.— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) February 21, 2017
The injury was acquired ironically at practice running into another young, budding player, Mikko Rantanen the team reported.
Rantanen has been on a scoring tear with an overtime goal in their win against the Hurricanes Friday and another goal against Tampa Bay on Sunday. Rantanen was uninjured in the collision.
The Avalanche will be missing a big presence on their blue line as the 6-foot-5, 230-pound defenseman will miss the remaining 25 games this season.
On the bright side, both Rene Bourque and Erik Johnson were reported to be skating today.
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs