Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov is out for the season

DENVER, CO - APRIL 09: Nikita Zadorov #16 of the Colorado Avalanche puts a hit on Josh Manson #42 of the Anaheim Ducks as they pursue the puck at Pepsi Center on April 9, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) (Photo: Doug Pensinger, 2016 Getty Images)

The Avalanche take another blow in an already struggling season as big-hitter and budding defenseman, Nikita Zadorov, is out for the remainder of the season with a fractured ankle the Colorado Avalanche reported.

UPDATE: Nikita Zadorov (ankle) is out for the remainder of the season. — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) February 21, 2017

The injury was acquired ironically at practice running into another young, budding player, Mikko Rantanen the team reported.

Rantanen has been on a scoring tear with an overtime goal in their win against the Hurricanes Friday and another goal against Tampa Bay on Sunday. Rantanen was uninjured in the collision.

The Avalanche will be missing a big presence on their blue line as the 6-foot-5, 230-pound defenseman will miss the remaining 25 games this season.

On the bright side, both Rene Bourque and Erik Johnson were reported to be skating today.

