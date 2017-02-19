Av's snap five-game skid with OT win against Hurricanes

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen scores overtime winner to snap a five-game losing streak. (Photo: Sergei Belski -USA TODAY Sports)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Mikko Rantanen scored at 4:23 of overtime to give Colorado a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night, snapping the Avalanche's losing streak at five games.

Matt Duchene set up the goal on a 2-on-1 break.

Tyson Barrie also scored for Colorado, and Calvin Pickard made 28 saves. Last in the NHL at 16-38-2, the Avalanche are 6-2 in overtime.

Jeff Skinner scored his team-leading 19th goal of the season for the Hurricanes, and Cam Ward stopped 35 shots. Carolina has lost three straight.

