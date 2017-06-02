Bettis expected to return next week

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Chad Bettis #35 of the Colorado Rockies throws a pitch in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images (Photo: Stephen Dunn, 2016 Getty Images)

Chad Bettis is expected to return to the Colorado Rockies next week.

Bettis has been out since March when he found out the Testicular Cancer he thought he had beaten, had actually spread. Bettis underwent surgery in late 2016 to remove the cancer and actually believed he was 100% at the beginning of spring training. However a routine checkup showed the cancer had returned.

Although he was hoping to avoid it originally, Chad decided chemotherapy was his best option. He started in March and completed the treatment in May. Bettis believes the cancer is now behind him and is ready to return to baseball activity. He could join the team as early as Tuesday when they return to Coors Field. Bettis will begin his rehab assignment as he needs to get back in to baseball shape. There is no timetable for when he might be ready to get back in to the Rockies starting rotation.

