Bettis to undergo chemotherapy after cancer unexpectedly spreads

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 5: Chad Bettis #35 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates the win against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on September 5, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. T.(Photo by Bart Young/Getty Images) (Photo: Bart Young, 2016 Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE-Chad Bettis is committed to beating cancer. Unfortunately he thought he had already done that.

Bettis and the Colorado Rockies announced on Friday that the starting pitcher's cancer returned. He was originally diagnosed with testicular cancer in November and had surgery on November 29th.

"During my routine health checkup last week my oncologist believed that he had seen inflamed lymph nodes and ordered and immediate biopsy," Bettis said in a statement released by the Rockies, "I learned this week that my testicular cancer has unexpectedly spread, and I will being a regimen of chemotherapy in the very near future."

Bettis and his wife Kristina are expecting their first child, a baby girl, this month.

"I am committed to beating this cancer. My family and I are grateful for the support of the Major League Baseball Players Association, the Rockies organization and the fans," said Bettis.

9NEWS featured Bettis and his fight against cancer in February. At the time Chad was believed to be in the clear. You can see that story here: http://www.9news.com/sports/rockies-pitcher-chad-bettis-says-faith-helped-him-during-bout-with-cancer/414697917

Bettis is 27-years-old. He led the Rockies in wins and innings pitched in 2016.

© 2017 KUSA-TV