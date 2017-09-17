Bolles likely to miss time with ankle injury with more tests pending

Isaiah J. Downing - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing - USA TODAY Sports)

DENVER—The best-case scenario for Denver Broncos’ rookie left tackle Garett Bolles is he misses a few games because of a severe high ankle sprain.

Worst case scenario? NFL players never consider worst-case scenarios.

“I’m good, boss,’’ Bolles told 9News as he hobbled out of Broncos stadium Sunday night with a heavy boot on his left ankle and a walking cane in his right hand. “Got Buffalo, next week.’’

What his physical setback is not is an Achilles tendon injury, as was reported elsewhere following the game. As Bolles was getting carted off the field in tears, the Broncos medical team feared he had suffered a fractured tibia near the ankle.

However, X-rays taken during the game were negative.

A more conclusive diagnosis will be determined after Bolles’ undergoes an MRI on Monday morning. There is hope he suffered no more than the severe high ankle sprain. While the injury would still likely cause Bolles to miss the next two to four games, it would not end his season.

Bolles suffered his injury while blocking on a first-and-goal running play midway through the third quarter in the Broncos’ 42-17 whipping of the Dallas Cowboys. As he got knocked down to the all fours position, his left ankle was whacked by the right foot of Cowboys’ defensive tackle Brian Price.

Believing at the time he may have suffered a broken ankle, Bolles was consoled by his offensive linemates as he became emotional. He then gathered himself and waved at least three times to the crowd as he carted off.

He was then taken into the stadium X-ray room were the initial tests lent hope the Broncos’ first-round draft pick won’t miss more than a few weeks this season.

