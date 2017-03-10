Borgstrom gives Pioneers the upper hand(s)

Courtesy-Shannpon Valerio

The Pioneers have had the upper hand all year.

It's actually more like the upper hands.

"I’ve got a great set of hands and I’ve been working on those moves since I was growing up,” said Denver freshman Henrik Borgstrom.

Henrik Borgstrom has scored some jaw dropping goals for the top ranked team in country this year.



“Sometimes I want to try and undress the (defenseman), not too often and sometimes it works. It’s pretty cool,” said Borgstrom.

He leads the Pioneers in goals and points, in fact he has more goals than any other freshman in the country.

“It amazes me," said DU head coach Jim Montgomery. "Skill like that doesn’t come around very often and I’m glad he’s on our team.”

Borgstrom and the Pioneers won the NCHC regular season title and are the top seed heading in to the conference tournament. DU hosts in-state rival Colorado College in the first round. The winner of the best of three series advances to the Frozen Faceoff in Minneapolis. Henrik, who was drafted in the first round of the 2016 NHL draft by the Florida Panthers, will be key for the Pioneers in the postseason. He's the type of player that even leaves his teammates in awe.

"Unfortunately sometimes he does that and then he passes the puck to me and I’m so mesmerized by what he just did I forget that I still have to play hockey with the puck,” said Borgstrom's line mate Troy Terry.

Borgstrom’s favorite goal this year wasn’t all that spectacular but it was important. A sudden death overtime winner against St. Cloud state in February. His family was in town from Finland to witness it.

“It was a cool feeling, scoring in front of my family and with the home crowd. That was a special moment for sure,” Borgstrom told 9NEWS.

He’s brought the crowd to its feet many times in just one year with Denver. And although the round of applause is appreciated, he doesn’t exactly need the hand. The two he has are pretty darn good.

