Former Michigan quarterback Brian Griese is on the field after being enshrined into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame in the 99th Rose Bowl Game Presented by Vizio on January 1, 2013 (Photo: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

KUSA—Former quarterback Brian Griese is returning to the Denver Broncos’ broadcast team, only this time as the TV preseason color commentator.

The Broncos’ starting quarterback from 1999-2002, Griese became the team’s radio color commentator on 850-AM KOA alongside Dave Logan in 2011-12. Griese then became one of the top college football analysts and color commentators on ESPN. (He will continue in that role).

He will join Ron Zappolo on Broncos preseason telecasts this season that will be produced by 9News and shown on KTVD Channel 20. Griese will partner with Zappolo on games one through three.

Griese replaces John Lynch as the Broncos’ preseason TV color person. Lynch left to become general manager of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Broncos 2017 preseason schedule on Channel 20:

Game ….. Day .......… Date …..... Opponent

1 ……….. Thursday … Aug. 10 … at Chicago Bears

2 ……….. Saturday …. Aug. 19 … at SF 49ers

3. ………. Saturday …. Aug. 26 … vs. Green Bay

4 ……….. Thursday … Aug. 31 … vs. Arizona

