Bronco notes: Even with Kelly out, Elway not planning to add another QB

ENGLEWOOD—Between torn ligaments in his right throwing wrist and a second ACL surgery in three years, rookie quarterback Chad Kelly is unlikely to participate much, if it all, in training camp and the preseason.

There is hope Kelly can play in the Broncos’ fourth preseason game against Arizona but there is also a chance he could start the season on an injury list.

Kelly is currently on the Broncos’ non-football injury list (NFI) because he suffered the injuries prior to the team drafting him with the final pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He suffered his knee injury during Ole Miss’ win against Georgia Southern last November. He suffered his wrist injury while throwing the ball during his Pro Day at Ole Miss.

Training camp only has 12 sessions and ends Aug. 12 so to miss two weeks is to essentially miss it all.

Even with Kelly out through camp, Broncos general manager John Elway said he would not look to add a veteran quarterback to back up Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch.

The Broncos’ current No. 3 quarterback is Kyle Sloter, an undrafted rookie from Northern Colorado. But the primary reason Elway doesn’t want to add a veteran to the quarterback room is he wants Siemian and Lynch to get every practice rep possible during camp.

Cautious return

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said running back Jamaal Charles was cleared for full participation in training camp, but the team would limit him, anyway. Charles is coming off two knee surgeries in two years.

Joseph also said center Matt Paradis, who is coming off two hip surgeries, and defensive end Adam Gotsis, who is coming off arthroscopic knee surgery, had been cleared but would only participate in walkthroughs and side work during the first week of camp.

Bronco Bits

Joseph did not put a timetable on when he would select his starting quarterback, but added it would be “ideal” if either Siemian or Lynch made the choice obvious before the third preseason game against Green Bay. …

Siemian will get the first-team reps during the first day of camp Thursday. Lynch will get the first team on Friday.

