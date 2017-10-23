Bronco notes: Kareem Hunt, meet Zaire Anderson

Sep 11, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Zaire Anderson (50) against the Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

ENGLEWOOD - Maybe, a couple pad pops from Zaire Anderson is just what the Denver defense needs in its attempt to slow Kareem Hunt.

Anderson could get his first NFL start in Denver’s next game against the Kansas City Chiefs as Broncos inside linebacker Todd Davis moved through the locker room Monday with the aid of crutches and a protective boot on his right foot.

Davis suffered a high ankle sprain in the Broncos’ 21-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Anderson came off the bench at StubHub Center and recorded four solo tackles in just 10 defensive plays.

The Broncos play the Chiefs on Halloween Eve, a Monday night game, at ever-frightening Arrowhead Stadium. Hunt has been a rookie sensation for the Chiefs as he became the first player in NFL history to compile at least 100 scrimmage yards (rushing and receiving) in each of his first seven games.

Hunt leads the NFL with 717 yards rushing and he’s also added 285 yards receiving.

Anderson is a second-year linebacker from Nebraska.

Ray, others to return

Broncos outside linebacker Shane Ray will be activated from injured reserve and play his first game of the season next Monday against the Chiefs.

Ray had 8.0 sacks as a part-time starter last year. He has missed the first seven games because of torn ligaments in his left wrist.

The Broncos will need him to put pressure on the passer as Chiefs’ quarterback Alex Smith has been otherworldly this season, throwing 15 touchdowns against zero interceptions.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph also indicated the Broncos could get return right tackle Menelik Watson and receivers Emmanuel Sanders, Isaiah McKenzie and Cody Latimer from injuries this week.

