Bronco notes: Parks addresses allegations, social posting of practice plays

ENGLEWOOD—Denver Broncos’ second-year safety Will Parks made 9News on back-to-back days last week for two, off-field transgressions.

One was the serious offense of alleged harassment and domestic violence charges against his former girlfriend.

“The facts will come out when I deal with the legal process,’’ said Parks, who is scheduled to be Adams County court on June 30. “However many court dates I need to attend, I’ll do it. That’s up to the police out here in Adams County to figure out what is going on.”

His other newsworthy event involved his uncommon Snapchat post of two plays from Broncos’ practice film. While some former NFL players considered this a serious breach of confidentiality, at least one of Parks’ teammates considered the matter frivolous.

“In our eyes, it’s fake news, making something out of nothing, which is what you guys usually do,” said Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe.

There was nothing fake about watching Paxton Lynch make two poor throws on over-the-middle routes in Parks’ posting. And nothing fake about right tackle Menelik Watson getting beat on a pass rush by outside linebacker Shane Ray.

But in Parks’ defense, he was covering the intended receiver on both plays and he said he did not mean to belittle his offensive teammates.

“I was just showing my progress,’’ Parks said. “It had nothing to do with Paxton or anybody else on the field. That was just me showing my progress and showing how hard we work back there when we’re at practice.

“It was a mistake, but at the same time, there weren’t any intentions toward anybody.’’

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said he didn’t punish Parks because of the Snapchat, but he did use the incident as a teaching point to his entire team.

“We can’t do it,’’ Joseph said. “Social media is tough. Our players do a great job with social media, kind of showing how hard they’re working and talking to our fans. That’s a positive part of social media.

“I think with Parks, it was innocent enough. He was trying to showcase how hard he’s working. But, he can’t do it. What we do here is personal and private. But, his intent was not to hurt us or his teammate.”

Von Miller misses OTA

Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller attended Game 2 of the NBA finals on Sunday night at the Oracle Arena in Oakland. He did not make it back in time for the Broncos’ organized team activity (OTA) on Monday.

But at least he gave the head coach plenty of notice he was going to be absent.

“Von is out West on personal matters,’’ Joseph said with a straight face before flashing a half-smile. “It’s a voluntary workout. I didn’t take roll, but Von told me Friday that he wouldn’t be here today. So, I like that part. I wasn’t surprised by it.”

Secret weapon

During a special teams period Monday, rookie Isaiah McKenzie backpedaled before cleanly catching a towering Riley Dixon punt, then took off on return right.

Should have seen the kid get around the corner. There is no tackling in OTAs but McKenzie has the speed to become a possible breakout returner as a rookie this year.

“He’s a guy that we’re going to use obviously in the slot and in the return game, but also maybe in the backfield a little bit,’’ Joseph said. “He has a skillset that we could use him in a lot of places. He’s exciting. He’s a smart guy. He’s a tough guy. So we’re excited about him.”

Broncos Bits

Rookie quarterback Chad Kelly had a cast on his right, throwing wrist during the OTA session Monday, but left practice early – to get the cast cut off. …

Although backup pass-rushing linebacker Shaq Barrett is out until at least August with a hip injury, Joseph said the team was not shopping around for a replacement. Former Bronco Elvis Dumervil signed Monday with San Francisco.

