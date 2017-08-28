Bronco notes: Sloter vs. The Unknown QB

Aug 10, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Kyle Sloter against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

ENGLEWOOD—Just because Kyle Sloter is one of only two healthy Denver Bronco quarterbacks five days from cut-down day doesn’t mean the chances are good he’ll make the final, season-opening, 53-man roster.

No matter how many people out there believe Sloter deserves a spot through his fine play in three preseason games, he remains a longshot to dress in uniform for the Broncos’ season-opening game September 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I think that’s a possibility, but that’s not within my control,’’ Sloter said. “That’s up to them. My job is just to go out there and do the best that I can, and I’m really just playing, like they say, for a job.”

His job, or place on the Broncos’ roster, is expected to go to another backup quarterback who is not currently on the team. The Broncos are expected to add a new quarterback after they learned backup Paxton Lynch will miss at least two games, possibly more, with a severely bruised right throwing shoulder.

That new quarterback would likely have NFL experience. That new quarterback would likely be a temporary fill-in, and he will likely be one that is currently with another team but will not make their final, 53-man roster.

The Broncos could pick up this new quarterback either through a waiver claim, or -- if they don’t want to risk a team with a worse record claiming the same guy ahead of them -- work out a trade.

In the meantime, Sloter will get one more chance Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals (7 p.m., Channel 20) in the final preseason game to convince his bosses they don’t need another quarterback. For Trevor Siemian’s backup when the Broncos play the Chargers, they should look no further than their own locker room.

“It’s a great opportunity to get out there, get reps, try to get more comfortable within the offense and try to see things more clearly from a full-speed perspective,’’ Sloter said. “I’m just going to go out there and give my best and try to put my team in a position to win.”

Ready, set, Sunshine!

You bet Jordan “Sunshine” Taylor is a former quarterback. As a high school senior, he was the Class 4A Region II Player of the Year as a quarterback for Denison High. Rivals.com named him to the all-state team.

He threw for 3,766 yards and 40 TDs, plus ran for 2,500 yards and 39 touchdowns in high school in three varsity seasons, two as a quarterback.

“We ran the spread offense, so a lot of shotgun for me,’’ Taylor said. “Being under the center might be a little different, but like I said we’ll see what they have in store.”

Now a tall, receiver by trade, Taylor will serve as the Broncos’ emergency quarterback Thursday against Arizona.

Injury update

Kyle Peko returned to practice Monday for the first time since the backup defensive tackle broke his foot on the first day of minicamp, June 13. …

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said defensive lineman Zach Kerr will be out a couple weeks with a bruised knee. That means Kerr will be iffy for the Broncos’ season opener. …

Safety Will Parks (hip) returned to practice Monday on a limited basis as did starting strong safety T.J. Ward (hamstring). …

No. 1 receiver Demaryius Thomas missed practice because of a leg strain.

Bronco Bits

Joseph said the in-game shouting and pushing match between defensive teammates Todd Davis and Aqib Talib was addressed in the team meeting Monday morning. …

Joseph said he would not play his top 25 or 27 players Thursday against the Cardinals, which would leave close to 60 players still available.

© 2017 KUSA-TV