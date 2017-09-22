Bronco notes: Thursday dinner with blockers and Siemian

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) calls out over offensive guard Max Garcia (76) and offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) and tight end A.J. Derby (83) at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

ENGLEWOOD - It is while breaking bread on Thursday nights with Trevor Siemian that the Broncos’ offensive linemen have developed another bonded layer of kinship with their quarterback.

“Man Trevor, Trevor’s a funny dude,’’ said Broncos’ right guard Ron Leary. “He’s a typical quarterback. All those guys have corny ways. He comes hangs with the guys. We go to dinner every Thursday and he’s always there. He embraces the O-line because you know we’re just as important to him as he is to us. That’s what I love about him.’’

It’s become a Broncos’ tradition, dinner on Thursday night with the offensive linemen. Siemian is not the only one who shares the table. All the quarterbacks are there and they take turns picking up the tab.

It was Siemian’s turn Thursday.

“I know who puts food on the table, so to speak,’’ Siemian said in his typical dry wit.

Bronco Bits

Left tackle Garett Bolles (bone bruise in lower left leg) and No. 3 receiver Bennie Fowler III (concussion) are listed as questionable for the game against the Bills. Put them on the good-chance-to-play side of questionable. Rookie cornerback Brendan Langley will miss his second consecutive game with a knee sprain and backup quarterback Paxton Lynch is out a third consecutive week with his injured right shoulder. ...

The Bills' defensive front may not be quite as formidable Sunday. Defensive tackles Marcell Dareus (ankle) and Jerel Worthy (concussion) are both ruled out. Left tackle Cordy Glenn (foot/ankle) is also out. The Broncos considered taking Dareus with their No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, but ended up taking linebaker Von Miller instead. Dareus has been a good player, but Miller won the Broncos' Super Bowl 50.

