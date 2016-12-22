Bronco notes: Tight ends needed

A.J. Derby #83 of the Denver Broncos is hit after catching a pass by Chris Harris Jr. #25 of the Tennessee Titans and fumbles the ball near the end of the game at Nissan Stadium on December 11, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Wesley Hitt, 2016 Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD—It’s becoming increasingly apparent the Denver Broncos will have to make at least one roster move by 2 p.m. Saturday.

The team just held its two most important practices in preparation for the game Sunday against Kansas City with only one tight end from its 53-man roster. Jeff Heuerman may be coming on, but he can’t do it all.

The Broncos’ top two tight ends, Virgil Green and A.J. Derby, have been out this week with concussions. For practice sake, the Broncos did have three tight ends from their practice squad in Henry Krieger-Coble, Steven Scheu and Austin Traylor.

Krieger-Coble has been with the Broncos since he signed as an undrafted free agent following the draft. He is a receiver-type who would be capable of replacing Derby.

If the Broncos want a bigger-bodied blocker to replace Green, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound Scheu would be the logical candidate.

Traylor, an undrafted rookie from Wisconsin, didn’t join the Broncos until Tuesday.

The Broncos could also consider signing a free-agent tight end such as Marcel Jensen or Zach Sudfeld, or they could try to sign a tight end off another team’s practice squad.

Ward, Wolfe, Marshall miss practice

Also missing practice Thursday were strong safety T.J. Ward, defensive end Derek Wolfe and inside linebacker Brandon Marshall.

It appears Marshall will miss his third consecutive game with a left hamstring strain. Ward may have the best chance of the three players suffering concussions to play Sunday at Kansas City. Wolfe is iffy with a neck stinger.

3-edge package

Pass-rushing outside linebacker Shane Ray has a sack in each of the last two games and each time he can thank the Broncos’ two starting outside linebackers, Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware.

Denver defensive coordinator Wade Phillips devised a package where he has Ware, Miller and Ray on the same field at the same time. Ware has stayed on his customary right side, Miller on his left side while Ray has stunted up the middle.

“Yes, it’s our NASCAR package,’’ Phillips said. “We had to do that since we ran out of defensive linemen that were real pass rushers. Wolfe was really their strongest guy. You just put your best players on the field and see what they can do. He’s part of that and he’s done a good job.”

D.T.’s double day

For Demaryius Thomas, Merry Christmas has always meant Happy Birthday. He was born Dec. 25, 1987.

“You feel cool sometimes, but you get robbed when you’re a kid,’’ he said. “As you get older … the part that bothers me is when you have to buy gifts for other people on your birthday. I’m still trying to get over that. I’m buying Christmas gifts, but it’s my birthday.”

