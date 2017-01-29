Bronco Ring of Famer John Lynch is 49ers new GM

John Lynch (Photo: Getty Images)

KUSA—At the very least, John Lynch should send John Elway a bottle of Dewar’s, his favorite scotch.

If not for Elway’s successful transition from Denver Broncos’ Hall of Fame player to general manager, there’s no way Lynch would be the new general manager of the San Francisco 49ers today.

Lynch got the 49ers’ top football operations job Sunday night despite having no previous NFL front-office or coaching experience. Neither did Elway and all the Broncos have done in his six seasons as the team GM is post a 67-29 record, win five AFC West titles, play in two Super Bowls and win one Lombardi Trophy.

Between his playing days and GM job with the Broncos, Elway did serve as general manager of the Colorado Crush, winning the ArenaBowl in 2005.

Lynch was a Broncos’ starting safety from 2004-07, earning a Pro Bowl berth in each of his four seasons. That was enough for Lynch to get inducted into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in October.

He also played 11 seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After finishing in the top 10 in the Pro Football Hall of Fame voting last year, Lynch is a favorite to be among the five modern-era candidates elected Saturday in Houston.

Have a week, John Lynch.

He becomes the 49ers’ GM as the team is getting ready to name Kyle Shanahan as their next head coach the day after Super Bowl LI is played next Sunday in Houston. Shanahan is currently the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, who play the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Shanahan was also a candidate to replace the retired Gary Kubiak as the Broncos’ head coach earlier this month, but finished second to Vance Joseph.

Shanahan’s father, Mike, was Lynch’s head coach in Denver. Lynch has served as an NFL color commentator for Fox over the years, as well as on Broncos’ preseason telecasts on KTVD-Channel 20.

It’s a role where Lynch visited team headquarters throughout the league and has become familiar with all teams and players.

Lynch has stayed close to both Mike Shanahan and Elway over the years. A few years ago, Lynch sat in on Elway’s offseason draft meetings. Lynch must have got the itch.

