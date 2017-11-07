Broncos add speed linebacker Jones, waive Snyder

KUSA - Coming to grips with the fact they struggle to cover tight ends, the Broncos made a roster adjustment Tuesday, waiving inside linebacker Kevin Snyder and signing rookie linebacker Joseph Jones off the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad.
Jones is a 6-foot, 231-pound, undrafted nickel linebacker from Northwestern who can run a 40 in 4.45 seconds.
Snyder is a run-stopping inside linebacker who was dressed as a backup to Brandon Marshall and Zaire Anderson the past two games while starter Todd Davis recovered from a high ankle sprain.
During the Broncos’ ongoing, four-game losing streak, they have allowed a combined 21 catches, 368 yards and three touchdowns to tight ends Brent Celek, Trey Burton, Evan Engram, Hunter Henry, and Travis Kelce.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs