Broncos add speed linebacker Jones, waive Snyder

Aug 26, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Kevin Snyder (45) during the national anthem before the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Sports Authority Field. (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

KUSA - Coming to grips with the fact they struggle to cover tight ends, the Broncos made a roster adjustment Tuesday, waiving inside linebacker Kevin Snyder and signing rookie linebacker Joseph Jones off the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad.

Jones is a 6-foot, 231-pound, undrafted nickel linebacker from Northwestern who can run a 40 in 4.45 seconds.

Snyder is a run-stopping inside linebacker who was dressed as a backup to Brandon Marshall and Zaire Anderson the past two games while starter Todd Davis recovered from a high ankle sprain.

During the Broncos’ ongoing, four-game losing streak, they have allowed a combined 21 catches, 368 yards and three touchdowns to tight ends Brent Celek, Trey Burton, Evan Engram, Hunter Henry, and Travis Kelce.

© 2017 KUSA-TV