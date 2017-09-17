Broncos clobber Cowboys, 42-17 behind Siemian, Anderson

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images (Photo: Justin Edmonds, 2017 Getty Images)

DENVER—Trevor Siemian is showing the NFL nation what Broncos fans have gradually come around to realizing.

He’s a pretty good quarterback.

And C.J. Anderson showed America’s Team what he’s been all along. A pretty good running back.

Siemian threw four touchdown passes and Anderson rand for more than 100 yards while scoring touchdowns receiving and rushing to lead the Broncos past the favored, but secondary-depleted Dallas Cowboys, 42-17 at eventually-to-be renamed Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

Broncos star cornerback Aqib Talib iced the game with a 103-yard interception return for a touchdown with 53 seconds. It was the 10th pick six of Talib’s career and sixth in four seasons with the Broncos. Only Rod Woodson (12), Charles Woodson (11) and Darren Sharper (11) have more career touchdowns off interception returns.

The Broncos are now 2-0 with their next game next Sunday at Buffalo. The Cowboys, who were favored by 1 to 3 points even though the game was in Denver, fell to 1-1.

Dallas was really never in it as its injury-riddled secondary couldn’t keep up with Denver’s receivers running combination passing routes. Star cornerback Orlando Scandrick was out with an injury and during the game, two more cornerbacks – former University of Colorado standout Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and Nolan Carroll (concussion) -- were lost with first-half injuries.

The Broncos lost starting left tackle Garett Bolles to a serious ankle injury and receiver Bennie Fowler III to a concussion. Bolles was carted off the field. X-rays on his ankle were inconclusive. He will have an MRI on Monday morning.

Siemian was 22 of 32 for 231 yards and four touchdowns. He did have two turnovers that led to the Cowboys’ two touchdowns – one off a sack fumble, and the other off an interception when it was clear he had a miscommunication issue with receiver Demaryius Thomas.

Still, Siemian is among the NFL’s passing leaders after he posted a 113.8 rating against the Cowboys.

His touchdown throws were of 10 yards to Emmanuel Sanders on a nice touch pass over three defenders in the back of the end zone; 16 yards to Anderson, who smoked a Dallas linebacker out of the backfield and sped in; 6 yards to Sanders off a misdirection rollout right; and 2 yards to tight end Virgil Green, again off a misdirection roll right.

Siemian led the Broncos to a quick 7-0 lead off his first series, but momentum was lost in part because of a one hour, 2-minute lightning delay.

The Cowboys got back in the game when edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence strip sacked Siemian and Dallas got the ball at the Denver 3.

Two plays later, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott tied it 7-7 with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Dez Bryant.

Prescott, the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, was 30 of 50 but for only 238 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, one to Chris Harris Jr. and the other to Talib.

Highly-touted Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott had just 8 yards rushing on 9 carries. Elliott entered the game with 15 consecutive games of at least 80 yards rushing.

But after the Cowboys got their gift touchdown early in the second quarter, Siemian calmly led the Broncos on an 81-yard drive that ended with his touchdown pass to Anderson.

Siemian engaged in a simple game of pitch-and-catch with his receivers to lead the Broncos on a 74-yard touchdown drive on his opening series.

Siemian completed passes of 27 yards to Demaryius Thomas, 25 yards to Emmanuel Sanders and then threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Sanders to finish the drive.

Siemian then completed back-to-back, first-down passes on the Broncos’ second drive that ended when Brandon McManus missed a 49-yard field goal wide to the right. Siemian, the Broncos’ second-year starting quarterback, started the game 7 of 8 for 92 yards.

The McManus miss gave the Cowboys’ good field position after Prescott picked up a first down with a pass across the middle to tight end Jason Witten to the Broncos’ 46, play was suspended with 33 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The Broncos went up 21-7 before Prescott led a final 2-minute drive that ended with Dan Bailey kicking a 56-yard field goal.

It became 35-10 entering the fourth quarter thanks to the short touchdown pass from Siemian to Green and Anderson’s 23-yard touchdown run.

Anderson finished with 118 yards rushing on 25 carries and a touchdown and 36 yards receiving, with a touchdown, off three catches.

His veteran tailback mate, Jamaal Charles, added 46 yards rushing off 9 carries as the Broncos topped 140 yards rushing for a second consecutive week.

