KUSA—There is a mystical connection between Robert "Red" Miller passing away during Raiders Week.

For it was Miller who transformed the Denver Broncos from perpetual patsies to hated rival of the Oakland Raiders.

Miller, head coach of the Denver Broncos’ famed Orange Crush teams, passed away Wednesday morning from complications of a stroke at Swedish Medical Center in Denver with his wife Nan at his side.

Miller would have turned 90 on Oct. 31. He will become the 32nd member of the Broncos’ Ring of Fame when he is inducted Nov. 19 when his former team hosts the Cincinnati Bengals at Broncos stadium.

The ceremony coincides with the 40-year anniversary of the Broncos’ 1977 team that finished 12-2 and beat the mighty Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders in the playoffs to win the AFC title and play in the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

Many of the players from Miller’s teams are planning to attend his ceremony.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Red’s entire family, especially his wife, Nan,” Broncos President Joe Ellis said in a statement. “Red was a beloved member of the Broncos’ family. He left a great impact on this franchise by laying the foundation for our championship tradition and was so proud to be part of our first Super Bowl team 40 years ago.

“You could tell how much the Broncos meant to Red, and he’s meant so much to everyone here. Red was overjoyed to get that phone call in May notifying him of his Ring of Fame selection, and we’re all very saddened that he won’t be able to join us when we honor him in November.”

Miller was able to enjoy the news of his Ring of Fame election in May. One thing about the Ring of Fame -- it is an honor of immortality. He will be a Broncos' hall of famer forever.

Deservedly so. No one ever dominated the Broncos like the Raiders did from 1963-76. In 1962, the Broncos beat the Raiders in back-to-back weeks – 44-7 before a crowd of 22,452 at Bears (later changed to Mile High) Stadium on Oct. 5 and 23-6 on Oct. 14 before an estimated gathering of 7,000 at Oakland’s Frank Youell Field – named after an Oakland undertaker.

The Raiders were so ashamed, two days after losing back-to-back games against the otherwise lowly Broncos they fired head coach Marty Feldman.

Somebody named Al Davis became the Raiders’ head coach and general manager in 1963, at which point the Broncos went 9 consecutive seasons without beating Oakland. That’s right, from 1963-1971, the Broncos went 0-17-1 against the Raiders.

The Broncos’ 14-year skid against the Raiders moved to 2-24-2 entering the 1977 season. This wasn’t a rivalry. This was a thorough, behind-the-woodshed butt-whipping.

Credit Miller for giving the Broncos the winning mental edge they never previously existed among the orange and blue. A player mutiny led to the resignation of coach John Ralston following the 1976 season and Miller was hired away from the New England Patriots.

Miller immediately instilled toughness into his new team – vowing that he knew how to beat the Raiders.

“Denver never had the opportunity to go the playoffs much less the Super Bowl,'' said Rick Upchurch, a Ring of Fame returner and receiver. "Back in ‘77 we lost coach Ralston and we brought in Red, and we didn’t know our chances of going to the Super Bowl were that vivid. We couldn’t see it. We knew we had a very good team. But the way we came together that year when Red came in and gave us that attitude that we can win and we will win – it was probably the greatest moment in Broncos history.’’

The Broncos reached the playoffs the first three seasons of Miller’s term. Denver went 8-8 in his fourth season of 1980 and when Gerald Phipps sold the team to Edgar Kaiser Jr., Miller was replaced by Dan Reeves.

After briefly coaching the Denver Gold of the United States Football League, Miller worked in the brokerage business as he and his wife stayed in the Denver area to raise their three children.

Miller, who had made a near full recovery from a stroke suffered three years ago, was watching the Broncos season-opening game Sept. 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers with his wife when he fell ill.

Besides Nan, his wife of 27 years, Miller is survived by his son Steve, stepson Jeff and five grandchildren He was preceded in death by his daughter Lana.

Services are pending. The Broncos have gone 45-36 against the Raiders since the start of Miller's first season of 1977 heading their AFC West matchup Sunday in Denver.

