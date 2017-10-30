Broncos commit five turnovers in losing to Chiefs, 29-19

Oct 30, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) is hit while throwing by Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. (Photo: Denny Medley, Denny Medley)

KANSAS CITY - Jamaal Charles didn’t get a homecoming acknowledgment from his former Kansas City Chiefs.

Didn’t get a video tribute on the big screen, or announcement from the public-address announcer, or cheers from his former Chiefs fans.

Which would have been fine if he could have got a whistle.

A Denver Bronco after nine years in Kansas City, Charles was running well against his former team until he was stacked up during his third carry. Even though his forward progress appeared to be stopped, the officials let play continue until Chiefs’ cornerback Marcus Peters forcibly stripped the ball out of Charles’ hands.

Oct 30, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles (28) warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. (Photo: Denny Medley, Denny Medley)

The ball bounded towards the Broncos’ backfield in the open. Peters hustled to pick it up, ran 45 yards into the end zone for a touchdown, and the Chiefs were on their way to a 29-19 victory Monday night against the Broncos in an AFC West matchup at chilly Arrowhead Stadium.

The Broncos at least scored in this game. Devontae Booker rushed for a 6-yard touchdown, Siemian threw a late, 11-yard scoring pass to tight end A.J. Derby and Brandon McManus kicked two short field goals.

But the fumble by Charles was one of five turnovers committed by the Broncos, who lost their third in a row to fall to 3-4. And stopping their slide won’t be easy as the Broncos play at the 7-1 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday before returning home Nov. 12 to play the 6-2 and defending Super Bowl-champion New England Patriots.

The Chiefs took command of the AFC West by improving to 6-2.

Given they were embarrassingly shutout last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Broncos figured to need a fast start Monday for confidence reasons if nothing else.

They were down 14-0 before the game was 9 minutes old.

Charles was running strong upon his return to Kansas City, where he starred for several years. But after runs of 18 yards, 4 and 5, Charles was held up on a tackle waiting for the whistle to blow.

Oct 30, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer (14) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. (Photo: Denny Medley, Denny Medley)

It never came and Peters knocked the ball loose. Peters then picked it up and sped untouched to the end zone to give the Chiefs a quick, 7-0 lead.

Now, that’s what they call a rude welcome home.

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian had a shaky start, going 0 for 3 through the first three possessions with two underthrows of open receivers.

Following the Broncos’ second, three-and-out of the quarter, the Chiefs went up 14-0 as quarterback Alex Smith engineered an impressive drive. On back-to-back plays, he hit tight end Travis Kelce for 16 yards and Kelce again on a 29-yard touchdown.

On the Broncos first play after falling behind, 14-0, Siemian either badly underthrew, or threw too far inside, on a go route intended for tight end Jeff Heuerman. Peters stepped in front and made the interception. The Broncos had committed their second turnover in 9 minutes. It was the first of three interceptions thrown by Siemian.

Another Smith completion to Kelce gave the Chiefs first and goal at the 9. But on second down, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who had been calling a superb game to this point, had receiver Tyreek Hill threw a pass off a sweep left. Hill threw a horrific, left-handed shot put that went about 5 yards when it needed to go 10. It landed in the arms of Broncos safety Darian Stewart.

The end zone interception was the Broncos’ first takeaway since the Justin Simmons pick to secure a win against the Oakland Raiders nearly a month earlier.

Momentum temporarily changed. Siemian found some confidence by hitting Demaryius Thomas on a 19-yard hitch. The Broncos then started running the ball well with C.J. Anderson and Charles both picking up chunks.

On third-and-1 from the Chiefs’ 25, Siemian slipped in a nice sideline pass to tight end Virgil Green, who turned upfield for a 16-yard gain that set up first and goal at the 9.

But on second down, Siemian couldn’t find anyone open and was sacked by Justin Houston. The Broncos settled for a short Brandon McManus that marked the team’s first points since they scored late in their loss two weeks earlier to the New York Giants.

Siemian was only 5 of 14 for 56 yards with two interceptions at the half. He finished 19 of 36 for 198 yards with one touchdown and the three picks.

The Broncos rushed for 177 yards with C.J. Anderson leading the way with 78 yards on 15 carries. Charles rebounded for 39 yards on eight carries.

Kansas City rookie sensation Kareem Hunt was held to 46 yards rushing and 22 yards receiving – the first time in his eight-game career he didn’t have at least 100 yards from scrimmage.

His Chiefs won, anyway, thanks to Smith, the cool veteran quarterback who was only 14 of 31, but for 202 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. Smith now has 16 touchdowns with no interceptions at the halfway point of the season.

RELATED: 9NEWS provides live online coverage during each Broncos game

© 2017 KUSA-TV