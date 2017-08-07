Broncos depth chart: Siemian, Lynch tied at QB with Trevor listed first

Broncos QB Trevor Siemian sits down with Rod Mackey for an interview on Wednesday, June 14. (Photo: Brian Olson)

ENGLEWOOD—If a certain baseball rule were applied to the Denver Broncos’ first depth chart of 2017, a tie would go to Trevor Siemian.

As expected, the Broncos listed their quarterback position with Siemian OR Paxton Lynch as their first-string quarterback. A tie for first.

But considering Siemian is the incumbent starter and has outplayed Lynch during training camp so far, it’s perhaps significant he is listed first; Lynch second. Broncos general manager John Elway cautioned in an interview Saturday night with 9News that the starting quarterback would be picked based on how Siemian and Lynch perform in the preseason, which starts Thursday night at Chicago (6 p.m. kickoff, Channel 20).

Kyle Sloter, the undrafted rookie from Northern Colorado, is the third string quarterback along with Chad Kelly, who is listed in parenthesis because of injury.

Other noteworthy developments from the depth chart:

https://www.scribd.com/document/355736696/Depth-Chart

*First-round rookie Garett Bolles is officially listed as the first-string left tackle with Ty Sambrailo on the second team.

*C.J. Anderson is the No. 1 running back with Devontae Booker in parenthesis at No. 2. Booker will miss the first game or three of the regular season because of a fractured right wrist.

Jamaal Charles leads the bunch of third-stringers which also include Stevan Ridley, rookie De’Angelo Henderson, Juwan Thompson and Bernard Pierce.

Don’t read too much into this depth chart listing. Charles remains on pace to begin the season with the Broncos and get 10 to 15 touches a game.

*Bennie Fowler is the backup receiver to Demaryius Thomas and Cody Latimer is No. 2 to Emmanuel Sanders. There is no slot, or No. 3 receiver listed on the depth chart. Jordan Taylor and rookie Isaiah McKenzie head the group of third-stringers.

*Newly signed veteran Allen Barbre is the No. 2 left guard behind Max Garcia. Michael Schofield, who started the past two seasons at right tackle and right guard, respectively, is listed as the No. 3 left guard in what may be the most deceiving placement on the chart. Schofield’s versatility – he has played left tackle, left guard, right guard and right tackle – makes him unique among offensive linemen.

*Jared Crick remains a first-string defensive end opposite Derek Wolfe, with Adam Gotsis listed as Crick’s backup.

*At the strongside linebacker position opposite Von Miller, Shane Ray is No. 1 and Shaq Barrett is No. 2 with both players in parenthesis because of injuries. Moving further down the depth chart, Kasim Edebali, a free agent from the New Orleans Saints, and Vontarrius Dora are listed with the third string. In that order.

*At right cornerback, rookie Brendan Langley is the backup to Chris Harris Jr. Lorenzo Doss is third string.

*Cody Latimer is the top kickoff returner backed up by rookie Carlos Henderson, who is also a No. 3 receiver. McKenzie is the top punt returner with Kalif Raymond backing him up.

