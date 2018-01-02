Broncos freeze ticket prices for second consecutive year

(Credit: Getty Images)

KUSA - The Broncos may be a proud franchise, but they are not audacious.

Not this year, they're not. In fact, for the second consecutive year, the Broncos will not raise ticket prices. It’s no coincidence the ticket freezes have occurred after the Broncos missed the playoffs each of the past two years.

The Broncos lost 7 of their last 12 games in 2016 to finish 9-7 and slumped to 5-11 in Vance Joseph’s first year as head coach in 2017.

The average price of a Broncos’ general-admission ticket (not including premium and luxury suite seating) stays at a little more than $101, which is about the NFL average. (The Broncos did raise ticket prices each year following their five-year playoff run from 2011-16). The Broncos’ average ticket price for all seats is $190.

The secondary market suggests the Broncos could charge more. According to Vivid Seats, the Broncos commanded an average priced ticket of $302 in 2017, second only to the $380 average price for New England Patriots' secondary-market tickets. The NFL's average priced ticket on the secondary market is $172.

The Broncos' ticket prices, though, have stayed the same since 2015 season. Fans may have felt they got more for their money that year as the team went 12-4 in the regular season, won two home AFC playoff games, then went on to capture Super Bowl 50.

The Broncos’ on-field product has fallen drastically the past two years but at least fans aren’t paying more to watch it.

On Tuesday morning, President and CEO Joe Ellis wrote a letter thanking fans for their support after a difficult season.

© 2018 KUSA-TV