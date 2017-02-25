Oct 29, 2016; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Washington Huskies associate head coach/offensive line coach Chris Strausser prior to the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Washington won 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Russell Isabella, Russell Isabella)

KUSA—Matt Paradis is about to become reunited with his college coach.

The Denver Broncos are in the final stages of making Chris Strausser their assistant offensive line coach, according to an NFL source. Paradis, the Broncos’ starting center the past two seasons, had been the Boise State Broncos’ starting center in 2012 and 2013 when Strausser was his offensive line coach.

Paradis had been a defensive lineman as a freshman before Strausser helped with his transition to the offensive front.

Strausser had been on Boise State’s coaching staff from 2001-05 and again from 2007-13, before following head coach Chris Petersen to the University of Washington in 2014.

Strausser coached for Dan Hawkins at Boise State from 2001-05, then became the Colorado Buffaloes’ offensive line coach in 2006 before returning to Boise State in 2007.

With the Denver Broncos, Strausser replaces John Benton, who left one month after he accepted the assistant offensive line coaching position to become the top offensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers. Benton had been unemployed, fired by Jacksonville, when the Broncos hired him in January. One month later, Broncos general manager John Elway let Benton out of his contract before the ink had dried so he could become the top offensive line coach in San Francisco.

Strausser will now assist Jeff Davidson, the Broncos' new offensive line coach.

Strausser’s offensive front at Washington destroyed the CU Buffaloes for 265 rushing yards off 54 carries in a 41-10 rout in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Dec. 2. The Huskies finished with a No. 4 national ranking.

