Broncos have potential for best running attack since Tebow year

during a 2015 AFC Divisional Playoff game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 11, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo: Ezra Shaw)

ENGLEWOOD--Lost amid the Great Quarterback Competition is the Broncos figure to have a much-improved running game this season.

Or as football nation might say on Sunday mornings in the fall: Fantasy alert!

If Jamaal Charles gets healthy, if C.J. Anderson stays healthy, if Devontae Booker improves in year two, if rookie De’Angelo Henderson provides a spark …

OK so that’s a lot of ifs. Still, it’s exciting to think about.

“Pretty dynamic,’’ Anderson said this week. “We all do different things. Book is coming along very, very well. He’s a lot better this year, you can see he’s a lot more comfortable. De’Angelo is getting the playbook as we go and Jamaal getting in the playbook, it’s just as you can see, we just have to wait and see if he can get on the field and get healthy but we all know what he can do, being 10 years in the league.’’

The Broncos were only 27th in the league in rushing last year. They haven’t ranked in the top 14 since the Tebow season of 2011.

Let’s throw out this possibility: Anderson rushes for 800 yards; Charles for 700; Booker for 500 and Henderson for 300. OK, so skip the fantasy alert. But only Buffalo, which had a rusher in quarterback Tyrod Taylor, and the Dallas Cowboys had more rushing yards last year than this pie-on-the-ground projection of 2,300 combined.

The key for the Broncos’ running game this year is Charles. And new left guard Ron Leary, who came from the Dallas running factory. Charles, though, has the type of outside speed that can complement the power-running Anderson and slashing Booker.

“He is just going to push all of us,’’ Booker said. “We’re all going to be in the competition. May the best man win.”

© 2017 KUSA-TV