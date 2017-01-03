GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 28: Special teams coach Dave Toub of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on in the first half of the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on August 28, 2014 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo: John Konstantaras, 2014 Getty Images)

KUSA - The Denver Broncos have received permission from the Kansas City Chiefs to interview special teams coordinator Dave Toub.

A Broncos contingent led by general manager John Elway will interview Toub in Kansas City later this week. A likely date would be Friday as the Broncos will interview Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan on Saturday in the Atlanta area.

The Broncos are also planning to interview Miami defensive coordinator Vance Joseph next week. The Broncos did receive permission to interview Joseph.

By league rule, the Broncos can interview Toub and Shanahan this week because they are part of playoff teams who have a first-round bye, so long as those interviews take place in the candidate’s home city.

The Dolphins are playing a first-round playoff game this Sunday at Pittsburgh, so the Broncos have to wait until next week to interview Joseph. If the Dolphins beat Pittsburgh, the Broncos’ contingent would have to interview Joseph in Miami. If the Dolphins lose, the Broncos can bring Joseph to Denver for the interview.

Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay may be another candidate who may draw interest from the Broncos.

Toub, 54, is a true coaching underdog who has risen slowly but steadily to become one of the NFL’s hottest head coaching candidates.

While he was with the Chicago Bears from 2004-12, the record-setting success of returner Devin Hester got Toub a head coaching interview with the Miami Dolphins after the 2011 season.

The sensational rookie season of Tyreek Hill this season is getting Toub looks at the top jobs with division rivals San Diego and the Broncos this time.

A native of Ossining, N.Y., which is 38 miles north of New York City, Toub played two years along the offensive line at Division II Springfield College in Massachusetts, where he was such a dominant player he accepted a scholarship to play his final two years at the University of Texas-El Paso.

Toub went to NFL camps with two teams, but was cut before the regular season each time. He paid his coaching dues with 15 years at the college level, including as a strength-and-conditioning coach with Missouri while Andy Reid was the Tigers’ offensive line coach.

Reid got Toub his first NFL job with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2001 as a special teams assistant. In 2004, new Bears coach Lovie Smith gave Toub the coordinator role.

In Hester’s first two seasons of 2006-07, he combined for 11 touchdown returns. Hester got hot againin 2010-11 when he added six more TD returns. Hester has three NFL return records including 14 career punt return returns and 20 career total returns.

Toub followed Reid to Kansas City in 2013. The Chiefs earned a first-round bye this year in large because of Hill, who had an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the Broncos on Nov. 27 and two more kickoff return scores.

Hiring Toub would allow the Broncos to keep much of their coaching staff together, especially on the defensive side with the possible exception of coordinator Wade Phillips, whose contract expires next month. Phillips’ fate with the Broncos hinges partly on the team’s next head coach.

Shanahan, 37, leads the highest-scoring offense at 33.8 points per game this season. He operates the West Coast offense that Elway prefers, except it seems to be far more explosive than the system Gary Kubiak employed the past two seasons. Kubiak resigned on Sunday evening.

Joseph finished second to Kubiak when the Broncos hired a head coach to replace John Fox in January, 2015. Joseph coached in Houston with several coaches who are currently on the Broncos’ staff, including linebackers coach Reggie Herring, defensive line coach Bill Kollar and assistant receivers coach Marc Lubick.

