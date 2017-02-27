Ron Chenoy - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy - USA TODAY Sports)

After going with the experienced John Fox and Gary Kubiak as the Denver Broncos head coaches, they've decided to switch gears and hire a first year head coach again in Vance Joseph.

The last time the Broncos hired a young, first year head coach they picked Josh McDaniels in 2009.

Joseph is already avoiding one of McDaniels mistakes by not tampering with one of the strongest defenses in the league like McDaniels had done with the offense his first year.

"You don't want to change what's not broken and that defense is not broken," said Joseph. "Now we can make some tweaks here and there to play better in certain situations of the game," he said, "but as far as that defense, it's not broken so why change it."

Joseph is 44, 10 years older than McDaniels when he took over as head coach for the Broncos. That added maturity is key for the Broncos success.

(© 2017 KUSA)