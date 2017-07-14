Broncos Mailbag: Coaches, quarterbacks, receivers, stadiums and Raiders

(Photo: KUSA)

9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis answers questions pulled from the Broncos Mailbag.

I understand the broad concerns about the offense, specifically tied to the QB position. However, when I consider Mike McCoy won a playoff game with Tim Tebow as the starting QB (in 2011), I wonder if people are losing sight of his contribution. What do you think? Am I giving the new offensive coaching staff too much credit?

Cam Philpott

Cam—Nope. The top end of the offensive coaching staff has a chance to become the Broncos’ greatest upgrade of the offseason.

I put McCoy and quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave together as a tandem. Musgrave has been an offensive coordinator longer than McCoy has. In fact, Musgrave gave McCoy his coaching start with Carolina in 2000.

And highly respected offensive line coach Jeff Davidson makes it a trio. I’m not taking anything away from Greg Knapp or Clancy Barone, who coached Broncos’ quarterbacks and offensive linemen in recent years. They’re both very good coaches.

But I think the McCoy-Musgrave-Davidson set is a nice complement to head coach Vance Joseph, whose coaching background is steeped on the defensive side.

The Broncos offense will be better this season, I’m sure of it, largely because of the new coaches and McCoy’s system. But here’s something to be careful about: Gary Kubiak’s offense was a factor in how well the Denver defense played the past two years.

Offense complements defense more than people realize. New England, Dallas and Pittsburgh were the only teams who ranked in the top 10 in both offense and defense last year.

Not so coincidentally, those three teams have strong running games.

Kubiak’s system was centered on the run, even if the execution never quite materialized last season. But C.J. Anderson’s strong running late in the 2015 regular season and three postseason games was an underrated factor in the Broncos’ world championship success that was otherwise credited to the defense.

McCoy’s system likes to use more three-receiver sets and have the quarterback operate from the shotgun. The Broncos’ offense will be more exciting this season, but don’t be surprised if the defense isn’t quite as stellar. It’s funny how it works but teams that score quickly means the defense must spend more time on the field.

With 4 QBs currently on the roster, if Chad Kelly and Kyle Sloter show enough in camp do you think the Broncos still bring in a veteran backup? If so, do the Broncos trade Siemian if Lynch wins the starting job?

Kade Rucker

Kade—Barring injury setbacks, the Broncos will go all season with Siemian and Lynch, Lynch and Siemian, as their top two quarterbacks.

The team could bring in a veteran quarterback for the No. 3 spot, as it did last year with Austin Davis, and slide Kelly to their practice squad or injured reserve.

Kelly will have something to say about that, though, through his training camp and preseason performance – just as Siemian did with his surprisingly strong preseason as a rookie in 2015.

Sloter showed enough during the offseason to keep showing up each day for training camp and hope he gets a few snaps in the preseason. He’s a longshot to make the Broncos’ practice squad but longshots occasionally make it in the NFL with persistence, patience and a few breaks.

There is a lot of information on the social media regarding the WR #3 spot for the Broncos. I believe that Cody Latimer, Jordan Taylor, Carlos Henderson or Bennie Fowler are favorites, but what do you think?

Sávio Pereira, Brazil

Sávio—That’s a lot of favorites for one, No. 3 receiver spot. One misconception is the No. 3 receiver position is not necessarily the slot. He could play on the outside while Emmanuel Sanders slides inside to the slot.

This is a similar arrangement with the Broncos’ secondary as No. 3 corner Bradley Roby comes in to play outside while starter Chris Harris moves in to play the nickel back, or slot position.

Fowler doesn’t play the slot – at least he hasn’t played it much – but for now I’d make him the favorite to become the No. 3 because his 27 catches the past two years are the most among this group.

Fowler emerged in 2015 but ill-timed injuries prevented him from going to the next level last season.

Not there is such a thing as well-timed injury. Even those suffered during the offseason put a player behind all the other highly trained elite athletes.

Henderson, a third-round rookie, has a chance to become the No. 3 receiver by the second half of the season because of his speed.

I’d also put fifth-round rookie Isaiah McKenzie in the group of slot receiver candidates.

No. 3 receiver is the second most competitive position heading into camp. Behind, of course, the Great Quarterback Competition.

Some people have been talking about building a new stadium with a retractable roof so Denver can host a Super Bowl. Do you think a new stadium is possible within 5-10 years?

Michael Upton

Michael—I do not think it’s possible. The Broncos’ current stadium is only 16 years old. Taxpayers are going to approve another out-of-their-pockets mechanism that funds 70 percent of what would be a $1 billion new stadium when the current venue is still one of the league’s best?

Yes, a stadium with a retractable roof would assure Denver of someday hosting a Super Bowl. But a great majority of Broncos fans want football played in the elements. It’s part of Denver’s culture. Tourism is important here. Indoor games are everywhere in this country. Let’s keep Colorado unique.

There are only 10 home football games a year, not including the postseason. The Broncos play, what? One bad-weather home game a season?

Most Coloradoans like the occasional snow game. Yes, it might make financial sense to put a retractable roof on the next new stadium. A Super Bowl would be nice. It would be nice if a Rolling Stones concert 50 years from now (we assume Mick and Keith will still be around) didn’t have the threat of bad weather.

But the Broncos are working towards building a Broncos Village with restaurants and shops around their current stadium. The Broncos are trying to secure a lucrative naming rights deal (and yes, it’s a process that’s taking way too long) so they can maintain their current building.

Stadiums and ballparks don’t develop charms until they first grow old. The Broncos’ current stadium is good for another 15 years, minimum, and hopefully for another 30 or 70.

Not necessarily a Broncos question, but one that impacts the team. With Derek Carr's new big contact and an impending record breaking contract for Khalil Mack, how hard will constructing a high-quality roster be for the Raiders. I always thought of Von Miller's contract as a substitute for QB money, and find the idea of both to be an issue (albeit a good one to have).

Eric Martin, Boise

Eric—Great point. Between their good young players commanding big dollars and the franchise’s impending move from Oakland to Las Vegas, the Raiders will be challenged to make some shrewd financial decisions in the next three to five years.

Their new $2 billion stadium in Las Vegas will help pay the bills, although Raiders owner Mark Davis is kicking in $500 million. There is a tremendous greater good for the Raiders once they’re established in Vegas, but money may be tight for a few years.

As for the salary cap restrictions, the Raiders do have to wait until the league’s payroll budgets increase next year before they can extend Mack, who will no doubt take aim at surpassing Von Miller’s $19.083 million a year deal.

