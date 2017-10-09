Broncos must beat hapless Giants, Chargers to set up Chiefs showdown

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants walks off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-7 on September 29, 2013 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images) (Photo: Peter Aiken, Getty Images)

To Vance Joseph, the New York Giants aren’t winless this season. They are a team coming off an 11-5 playoff year.

To Joseph, the Giants didn’t just lose four receivers to injury, including Odell Beckham Jr. and former Bronco Brandon Marshall. They are a team Joseph says has a Hall of Fame quarterback.

Eli Manning has two Super Bowl titles and a 14-season Iron Man streak of 216 consecutive starts. But if Peyton’s younger brother is a Hall of Famer then Joseph fully understands the power of the East Coast Bias.

The Broncos are back from the bye and can’t fool around. They must pounce on this hapless team from New York this Sunday night (kickoff 6:30 on 9News) at eventually-to-be-renamed Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

Then if the Broncos beat the Chargers next week in Los Angeles, the AFC West showdown will be on.

This season sets up nicely for the Broncos – if they are 5-1 going into their Halloween Eve game at undefeated Kansas City.

“I don’t think it could play out any better,’’ said Broncos linebacker Shane Ray, who is on pace to return from his wrist injury for the Broncos’ game October 30 at Kansas City. “With how well the Chiefs are playing, I feel like we’re the team to beat them. I feel like we’re the team that balances up against them very well. For me to come back in that game to add some pass rush, I’m so excited. I want to be a part of the reason why we take them down and really take over our division.”

Joseph came back from the Broncos’ bye week with a motivational theme. He put the slogan on T-shirts and distributed them to his players, keeping one for himself.

“The message to our team is to do more,’’ said Joseph. “We want more effort, more focus, more detail and more commitment. That’s our message. As we move through the season, hopefully with success—as we have success, we want to do more to keep our edge so to speak. That’s our message after the bye. Let’s do more than what we did the first quarter.”

In that case, 5-1 would be more than 3-1. The Chiefs are the NFL’s only undefeated team at 5-0.

“It’s a good football team, so we’ll see,’’ Joseph said. “That’s down the road. Our focus is the Giants right now. The Chiefs—I mean that’s what, I don’t know, a month away, maybe?’’

Three weeks, coach. After your team plays the 0-5 Giants this week and 1-4 Chargers next week.

