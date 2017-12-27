Broncos notes: Joseph encouraged by Bolles' rookie season

Garett Bolles meets with reporters on Saturday, May 13. (Photo: Mike Klis)

ENGLEWOOD—Viewing of the Washington game film was completed and as Broncos players were moving into their locker room, a few were giving good-natured ribbing to rookie left tackle Garett Bolles.

Anyone who saw Washington defensive end Ryan Kerrigan knock Bolles on his keister with the left tackle’s legs splayed upward would need just one guess as to the subject of the laughter.

Bolles may have been down but he was hardly out.

“Hey, he kicked my (butt),’’ Bolles said later. “I’ll admit it. He’s one of the best in the game. It’s happened to just about everyone in this game. I’ll learn from it.’’

All in all, Bolles has had an encouraging first season as the Broncos’ No. 20 overall draft pick. He’s been flagged for 9 holding penalties (two were declined) and allowed 8.5 sacks. But he also will make his 16th start Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, a game in which C.J. Anderson will need just 54 yards to become the Broncos’ first running back since Knowshon Moreno in 2013 to have a 1,000-yard season.

“His confidence has not been shaken at all,’’ Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said of Bolles. “Obviously, playing left tackle as a rookie is a tough job in this league. He’s faced some tough rushers. He’s held his own. He’s a fighter. He’s athletic. He’s going to be a great player.

“Being a young tackle, he’s had some ups and downs. That’s natural. But, moving forward, that’s going to be a good player for us.”

QB carousel

And now all three quarterbacks on the Broncos’ roster will have had two stints as a starter.

Trevor Siemian started the first seven games, and then later three more. Brock Osweiler started three games and then one more. And now Paxton Lynch will have started once in game 11 and one more time in the finale Sunday against Kansas City.

“That is crazy, but I think you definitely need some consistency over there,’’ said cornerback Chris Harris Jr. “I think it’s going to be good to see Paxton and see how he plays for the second time. Hopefully he’s healthy enough to really go out there and be himself. It’s about consistency on that side. He’s definitely going to need to play well to show that he can be the guy next year.”

Broncos Bits

Receivers Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and Cody Latimer (deep thigh contusion) again missed practice Wednesday. …

The Denver D is No. 2 in the league in total defense with 284.1 yards allowed per game. Minnesota is No. 1 at 280.9 yards per game. Both defenses will face rookie quarterbacks in their finale: The Bears’ Mitch Trubisky will take on the Vikings and the Chiefs will start Patrick Mahomes II.

“We definitely have a lot of great teammates here that we’ve played together and have won a lot of games with each other,’’ Harris said. “You never know what’s going to happen. We don’t know if we’re going to rebuild or are we trying to win a Super Bowl next year. We don’t know the plans. Everybody’s just trying to put good film out there on the field this week, go hard and be pros. We have defensive goals to finish number one and that’s our goal.”





© 2017 KUSA-TV