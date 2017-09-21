Broncos notes: Working in Booker with Broncos No. 1 running game

Devontae Booker

ENGLEWOOD—Devontae Booker is ready and able.

The question becomes is three a crowd for the NFL’s No. 1 rushing attack?

Broncos’ starting running back C.J. Anderson leads the NFL through two games with 45 carries and is second with 199 yards. Jamaal Charles has been a nice, darting complement, rushing for 4.5 yards per carry on 19 attempts.

The only other Bronco who has carried the ball has been quarterback Trevor Siemian, who has taken off 11 times on unscripted scrambles.

Booker was supposed to get plenty of carries in this, his second season, but he missed the first two games to recover from a fractured wrist. He’s cleared for full contact now and he’s ready to play Sunday at Buffalo, so long as the coaches green light him to wear his game-day uniform No. 23.

“We’re not sure if Book’s going to roll, yet,’’ said Broncos’ head coach Vance Joseph. “Obviously, when that time comes we’ll cross that bridge when we have to. That running back room is a deep room, so it’s going to be a work in progress as far as who gets the reps each week. We’ve got four capable guys. Special teams plays a role—who dresses for us and who doesn’t dress for us is a huge deal for us. It’s a good thing to have four guys who we can play with.”

Rookie running back De’Angelo Henderson dressed for the first two games but didn’t get a carry.

Bronco Bits

No. 3 receiver Bennie Fowler III continues to steadily progress through his concussion protocol. The key is to get cleared before the team boards the busses Friday afternoon to Denver International Airport and flight to Buffalo. “He could play,’’ Joseph said. “If he’s out, we’ve got Jordan Taylor obviously that’s going to step up.” …

Joseph said the rotation of Max Garcia and Allen Barbre at left guard would probably continue. …

Buffalo’s Tyrod Taylor leads all NFL quarterbacks with 93 rushing yards through two games. Siemian is 11th with 33 yards.

