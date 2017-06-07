Broncos pay visit to U.S. men's national team before World Cup Qualifier

Brandon McManus of the Denver Broncos and Christian Pulisic of the U.S. men's national team exchanged jerseys at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday, June 7. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez)

Some pro football players in town got to try out the other kind of football on Tuesday.

A day before the U.S. men's national soccer team hosts Trinidad & Tobago in a World Cup Qualifier in the Mile-High City, some Denver Broncos paid a visit to the team at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Broncos Kicker Brandon McManus and U.S midfielder Christian Pulisic even swapped jerseys on the field.

Still, don't expect them to be swapping sports anytime soon.

"I know they could do my job a lot better than I could do their job," McManus said. "I haven't ran that many miles in forever. They could definitely kick a football. It's just the accuracy that could be a bit of an issue."

Count USA and Colorado Rapids Goalie Tim Howard among the players who'd love to give it a shot, minus one little detail.

"We wish we could change sports, as long as we don't get hit," Howard joked.

